Kurnool: AIYF holds protest against privatisation of PSUs

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State Secretary Nakki Lenin Babu said that private investments in government sector will be very dangerous and the government should allocate funds for developing governmental organisation which will generate employment to several unemployed youths. With the demand to safeguard government sector, the AIYF leaders staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue at Collectorate here on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, Lenin said the government sectors like, banking, LIC, Railways, ISRO and steel plants were generating good profits. He said the Modi government was conspiring to handover them to private bodies. Till date, 12 airports have been given to Ambani and Adani Groups despite asking by the Kerala state government, alleged Lenin Babu.

Always there will be a threat to the country's internal secrets if the Military and ISRO were privatised, he pointed out. "The Railways is earning huge profits and lakhs of passengers prefer train journey. They even feel more safe and comfortable. In case of unfortunate incidents, the victims would get justice. But when it is privatised they would hike the prices and the victims would be ignored from rendering justice," stated Lenin.

Modi instead of starting new factories and generating jobs is shutting down the existing ones. As a result of closure of factories, several people have lost employment. He demanded the Modi government to revoke the decision to handover the governmental organisations to private bodies. If Modi is adamant with his decision, then he should be ready to face the wrath of people. Several leaders of AIYF have participated in the protest.