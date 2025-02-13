Kurnool athletes shine in int’l kickboxing championship

Kurnool : Kurnool athletes have brought pride to the district by winning medals at 4th International WAKO India Kickboxing Championship, held at Jadhav Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Complex, New Delhi, held from February 1 to 5.

The event saw participation from 20 countries, with 28 athletes representing Andhra Pradesh. Out of them, 24 athletes won medals, securing a total of three gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze for the State.

Among the winners, athletes from Trinath Kickboxing Academy, Kurnool, delivered an impressive performance:

Under senior category, Gurram Jaya Kalyan won silver medal in the 69 kg weight category in the Point Fight event.

Gurram Hari Kalyan secured silver medal in the 75 kg weight category in the Low Kick Ring Fight event.

Uppari Upendra claimed bronze medal in the 63 kg weight category in the Point Fight event. Under junior category, Boddu Boyina Ishwar won two silver medals in the 63 kg weight category - one in Point Fight event and another in Kick Light event.

Recognising their achievement, district Collector P Ranjith Basha felicitated the athletes and their coach Narendra on Wednesday. He congratulated them on their success and encouraged them to continue excelling at national and international levels. The athletes were honored with certificates and medals for their outstanding performances.