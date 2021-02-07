Kurnool: Avva Bank distributes sewing machines to women

Kurnool: Rayachoti Ramaiah, former MLA and the founder president of Avva Bank, has said that every year the bank is introducing several schemes to uplift the women. Addressing women at a meeting organised at Sri Maha Yogi Lalshmamma Avva Spiritual center in Adoni on Saturday, he said even training classes in music and traditional languages were provided to the children of women.

He further said a library was also set up on the first floor of the spiritual centre where several books of various religions and social and spiritual were available.

The founder president said that in the last 8 years, around 1,900 women were imparted training in tailoring. After completion of training course, the bank was sanctioning loans to purchase sewing machines, stated Rayachoti Ramaiah.

After meeting, Ramaiah distributed stitching bags to the women participated in the meeting. Avva Bank Chief Executive Officer Gattu Murali Kumar, Naseeruddin Patel, bank directors Lakshmanaiah, Srinivasulu, GK Bhaskar Reddy, Nagamani, Venkata Lakshmi, Narasaiah and others participated.