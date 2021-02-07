X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Avva Bank distributes sewing machines to women

Founder president of Avva Bank Rayachoti Ramaiah distributing stitching bags to the women at a programme in Kurnool on Saturday
x

Founder president of Avva Bank Rayachoti Ramaiah distributing stitching bags to the women at a programme in Kurnool on Saturday

Highlights

Kurnool: Rayachoti Ramaiah, former MLA and the founder president of Avva Bank, has said that every year the bank is introducing several schemes to upli...

Kurnool: Rayachoti Ramaiah, former MLA and the founder president of Avva Bank, has said that every year the bank is introducing several schemes to uplift the women. Addressing women at a meeting organised at Sri Maha Yogi Lalshmamma Avva Spiritual center in Adoni on Saturday, he said even training classes in music and traditional languages were provided to the children of women.

He further said a library was also set up on the first floor of the spiritual centre where several books of various religions and social and spiritual were available.

The founder president said that in the last 8 years, around 1,900 women were imparted training in tailoring. After completion of training course, the bank was sanctioning loans to purchase sewing machines, stated Rayachoti Ramaiah.

After meeting, Ramaiah distributed stitching bags to the women participated in the meeting. Avva Bank Chief Executive Officer Gattu Murali Kumar, Naseeruddin Patel, bank directors Lakshmanaiah, Srinivasulu, GK Bhaskar Reddy, Nagamani, Venkata Lakshmi, Narasaiah and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X