Kurnool: Awareness programme on cleanliness held at railway station

Kurnool: G Vijay Kumar, health inspector of Kurnool city railway station, said that they conducted awareness programme on cleanliness and tidy surroundings at Kurnool railway station and the railway colony on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vijay Kumar said that the objective is to provide a healthy environment to the passengers at the station. They should feel relaxed when entering the station to board the trains and at the same time the passengers that get down at the station should feel a pleasant atmosphere.

Besides the awareness programme, the passengers were also educated not to throw the waste on the platforms or on the railway tracks. They were asked to dump the garbage in dustbins, wet and dry, kept on the platforms.

It is the responsibility of every citizen to keep the environment neat and clean. Besides organising the programme at the railway station, the cleanliness drive was also held at the railway colony. The garbage thrown on the premises was cleared and calcium lining was also done. This programme will continue for some time, added the health inspector G Vijay Kumar.