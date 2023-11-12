Kurnool: Bharata Ratna Maulana remembered

Kurnool/Nandyal: The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was celebrated on a grand scale across Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Saturday. The birth anniversary celebrations were observed at Zilla Parishad conference hall here in Kurnool, which was organised by Minority Welfare department.



Remembering the freedom fighter, MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that Maulana Azad had extended his selfless services to the country. He was the first Education Minister, hence the country also celebrates National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day, he informed. He called upon the people and students to remember the relentless services of the great leader and urged to follow his footsteps.

The MP said drastic changes are taking place in education sector with the changing time and now digital media is ruling the entire world. Stating that there is a great need for students to go for digital education, he assured to arrange the equipment required for imparting education, within five months with MP funds.

Further speaking MP Sanjeev Kumar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to education sector. With a novel aim that every child should pursue education, the CM is extending Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevana and several others to the students. Every student is getting Rs 90,000 per year, the MP pointed out.

Mayor BY Ramaiah said that though Dr Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was born in Mecca, he was immensely attracted towards India. He migrated to India and participated in the freedom struggle while India was being ruled by the Britishers. The reforms introduced by him as Education Minister are being followed till date, said Ramaiah.

Minority Welfare department officer Sabiha Parveen said the State government has introduced several welfare schemes to the Minorities. She appealed the community people to utilise the schemes and reap benefits.

Earlier, leaders and officials paid tributes by garlanding the photo of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

In the same way, the birth anniversary of Dr Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was grandly celebrated in Nandyal district. MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy paid rich tributes by garlanding the late leader’s portrait at YSR Centenary Hall here at the Collector office.

The MLA said that Bharat Ratna Dr Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first Education Minister. His birthday is being celebrated as National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day also. He called upon the people to inspire by the selfless services rendered to the Country.

District Revenue Officer Pullaiah, ex-Urdu Academic Chairman Dr Nouman, DCHS Dr Jaffrullah and others participated in the

programme.