Kurnool : BIT's placement officer gets Vedanta Educator Excellence Award

Kurnool : TN Anil Kumar, who is working as placement officer at BIT Institute of Technology, has been awarded with Vedanta Educator Excellence Award on October 15.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Anil Kumar said that he was given the award for his outstanding contribution in encouraging students to get placements in multinational crganisations.

He further said that for last four years, the students of rural areas have been given training in skill development and the students of final year have had good placement opportunities at MNCs. For the relentless efforts the Vedanta Foundation has selected and presented with the Award.

BIT Institute of technology Chairman Dr Chandra Mohan said the institute was very proud to have such an officer to be awarded with the Excellence Award. His relentless efforts, work style and determination has selected for the prestigious award, stated Dr Chandra Mohan.

Dr Ramesh and other teaching staff of the college have congratulated Anil for receiving the Vedanta Educator Excellence Award.