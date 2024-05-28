Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ becomes the first Indian film to release on OTT in Indian sign language

The pandemic has catalysed a significant shift in the entertainment industry, propelling the rise of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. These platforms have made movies in various languages accessible to audiences, even in the most remote areas. However, while the expansion of OTT has been widely celebrated, one crucial aspect often overlooked is its accessibility for the hearing and speech impaired.

For individuals who are deaf or mute, sign language serves as a vital means of communication. Despite its importance, sign language has not received the attention it deserves in India. Historically, the most exposure many had to sign language was through the Deaf news segment on Doordarshan, aired every Sunday. In contrast, countries worldwide have integrated sign language into many aspects of daily life and entertainment. Fortunately, awareness and adoption of sign language in India are gradually increasing.





A significant milestone in this journey is the film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao,’ starring Ravi Teja, which premiered last Dussehra. Directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, with music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, this film has now earned a unique distinction by being the first Indian film available in Indian Sign Language on an OTT platform.



Based on real-life events, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ garnered mixed reviews in theatres and faced challenges in turning a profit. However, its release on OTT in Indian Sign Language marks a groundbreaking achievement. Although the film ‘83,’ starring Ranveer Singh, had previously been available in sign language, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is the first to be specifically adapted for Indian Sign Language on an OTT platform.



The announcement by the film's creators highlighted the importance of making cinema accessible to all. In sign language, hands, fingers, eyes, facial expressions, and body gestures all play crucial roles. The language conveys complex narratives through the synchronised movement of eyebrows and fingers, ensuring that the audience comprehends the storyline.

