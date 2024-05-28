Valmiki Development Corporation superintendent commits suicide amid Rs 187 crore scam

Shivamogga: Chandrasekhar (52), the superintendent of the Valmiki Development Corporation in Bengaluru, was found dead in his house in Kenchappa Layout, Vinoba Nagar, Shivamogga on Monday morning. He had reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

Authorities suspect that Chandrasekhar’s decision to take his own life was influenced by his involvement in a significant financial scandal within the corporation.

The corporation is currently embroiled in a ₹187 crore scam, and it is believed that the stress and possible implications from this scandal may have led to Chandrasekhar’s tragic decision.

In a note left behind, Chandrasekhar named Padmanabha, Parashuram, and Shuchiswat, suggesting that these officials were somehow linked to his death. The exact contents and implications of this note are still under investigation by the police.

A case has been registered at the Vinobanagar police station, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full details surrounding Chandrasekhar’s suicide and its connection to the financial irregularities in the Valmiki Development Corporation.