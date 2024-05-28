Temporary safety measures implemented

Mangaluru: In the aftermath of an incident where an auto-rickshaw fell into an overflowing stormwater drain during heavy rains, temporary safety measures have been swiftly enacted.

The auto-rickshaw accident, which occurred late Friday night, highlighted the dangers posed by stormwater drains during heavy rainfall. The incident claimed the life of auto driver Deepak Acharya.

To prevent further accidents in the area, sandbags, barricades, and reflector tapes have been strategically placed at the accident site.

Local authorities, including the Tahsildar and the Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner, promptly visited the location to assess the situation and ensure the implementation of these safety measures. Their inspection aimed to identify immediate actions to enhance safety around stormwater drains across the city.

The unfortunate incident has spurred calls for improved safety protocols along roads adjacent to all stormwater drains in Mangaluru. Residents are urging authorities to take swift action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In addition to the immediate safety measures, the authorities are also addressing the issue of compensation for the victim’s family. As of now, Deepak Acharya’s family has not received compensation under natural disaster relief. Officials have stated that the provision of relief funds will follow a thorough review of the FIR, insurance claims, and other related matters.

But road safety activists have pointed out that there were at least 20 such points that are potentially dangerous for the road users, particularly the motorists. They ask what is the plan of the Mangalore City Corporation to plug these dangerous points.