Kurnool bus tragedy: Travel bus owner arrested and released on bail

In a tragic incident in Kurnool district, Vemuri Vinod Kumar, the owner of V. Kaveri Travels, was arrested following a horrific bus accident that resulted in the deaths of 19 passengers. However, he was later released on bail after being produced before the Kurnool Special Mobile Court, where Magistrate Anusha granted him temporary release on a surety of Rs. 10,000.
The accident occurred in the early hours of October 24 near Kedal Mallapuram in Kallur mandal, when a Kaveri Travels bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Bangalore, collided with a motorbike. The collision led to numerous injuries and a devastating loss of life.
In connection with the case, the police have already arrested the bus driver, Lakshmaiah, who is designated as Accused 1 (A1). Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the accident, examining aspects such as bus permits, driver negligence, and adherence to safety regulations.