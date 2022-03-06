Kurnool: Call to create awareness on child marriages

Kurnool: Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai said that those people who perform or encourage child marriages, will face two-year jail term and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. Chahat Bajpai along with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director (PD) Praveena addressed a division-level meeting at sub-collector's office on Saturday and created awareness on child marriages.

Speaking on the occasion, Bajpai said that child marriages were mostly performed in rural areas due to illiteracy. She said people and the parents of girls should be educated on the disadvantages of child marriages. She said village-level committees should be formed with sarpanch, panchayat secretary, village revenue officer, school headmaster, ward member, a member of SHG and the members of a voluntary organization to ensure that no child marriages are performed in their concerned villages.

At mandal level, the committee should include Tahsildar, child development project officer, anganwadi supervisor, and secretariat member and women police. These members should see that child marriages are not performed under any cost. She said if the child marriages are brought to the notice of team members then the Tahsildar would take necessary action. For performing marriage, the boy should have attained 21 years and the girl should complete 18 years and then only they are eligible to enter wedlock, Chahat Bajpai said.

The sub collector further said that registration of marriage was compulsory whether they are registered at registrar office or at secretariat. The performers prior to performing the marriages must verify their age-related records, added the sub collector. ICDS PD Praveena said that according to Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, the people encouraging or performing child marriages would face a jail term for a period of 2 years besides a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. The officials are ordered to educate the parents and highlight them about the disadvantages of child marriages. They are also told to call 1098 or 100 to inform about the child marriages.