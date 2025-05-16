Live
Kurnool coach receives advanced training at National Taekwondo Fight seminar
Kurnool: Renowned Taekwondo coach from Kurnool YS Satish Kumar has recently undergone specialised training at a national-level Taekwondo fight seminar held under the aegis of New Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association. The seminar took place from May 12 to 15 at District Sports Authority (DSA) Indoor Stadium in Vizianagaram district.
The seminar’s objective is to elevate the standards of Taekwondo training in India and providing coaches with cutting-edge techniques and knowledge in the sport. The highlight of the event was the presence of internationally acclaimed Taekwondo coach Abbas Sheiki from Iran, who was invited by Taekwondo Federation of India. His sessions focused on advanced fighting techniques, international competition strategies, and skill refinement, offering a unique learning opportunity for Indian coaches.
Coach YS Satish Kumar was among the selected participants from across the country. Representing Kurnool, he demonstrated great enthusiasm and commitment throughout the seminar.
Speaking after the event on Thursday, he expressed his gratitude to the organisers. “It was a highly enriching experience to be part of such a distinguished seminar. I’ve learned advanced fighting techniques and strategies that I am eager to pass on to the students of Kurnool. This will definitely help them excel at district, state, and national levels,” said Satish Kumar. He also thanked the New Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association for providing him the opportunity.
During the concluding ceremony, Satish Kumar was honored with a certificate of appreciation, presented by Vizianagaram District Sports Development Officer Venkateswara Rao and Iranian Coach Abbas Sheiki.
Several key figures from sports community, including Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association general secretary CH Venugopal and senior Taekwondo trainer Abdul Majeed and others participated in the event.