Kurnool: Collector G Srijana vows to develop Banavasi nursery

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): Kurnool Collector Dr G Srijana said on Wednesday that they will certainly develop the Banavasi nursery.

She appealed to the workers of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) to encourage their children to pursue good education. She also suggested the workers not to encourage child marriages.

The Collector interacted with the NREGS workers during her visit to Yemmiganur on Wednesday. She visited and inspected the NREGS works, Banavasi central nursery and polytechnic college.

First she visited Gonegandla and inspected the NREGS works. Besides inspecting the works, she also spoke to the women workers and enquired about the facilities being provided to them like, drinking water and butter milk.

The labourers informed the Collector that they going to the work spot 6 am and they were being supplied drinking water and butter milk. Srijana told them that they should support their children’s education and totally discourage child marriages.

The State government has transformed the government schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme. “Send your children to schools and lay foundations to their bright future,” the Collector said. She later inspected the medical kits and buttermilk packets. The Collector also visited the central nursery at Banavasi. She was impressed with the nursery which was developed beautifully under the MGNREGA scheme. Mango and other horticulture plants were being raised in the nursery which will help transform Kurnool into a horticulture hub.

She further said that based on the demand, the saplings would also be supplied to the forest department, schools, colleges, offices and farmers. She said the nursery would be developed further so that it can cater to the needs of the farmers. There are similar nurseries in Kalvabugga and Alur wherein various varieties of horticulture plants are grown.

Adoni Sub-Collector Abhesek Kumar, DWMA project director Amarnath Reddy, officials of the animal husbandry department Dr Ramachandraiah and others accompanied the Collector.