Kurnool: Collector G Veera Pandiyan ordered the superintendents of government and private hospitals to Ensure zero-Coronavirus deaths

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan ordered the superintendents and nodal officials of government and private hospitals to ensure zero Covid deaths in the district. Addressing a teleconference with them on Friday, the collector noted that though deaths from Covid were declining, on an average five to six patients were succumbing to the disease in the district. Compared to previous days, only two deaths were reported on Friday. He said the doctors should ensure that the patients are attended to in time and given effective treatment.



Veera Pandian said that the government was directly taking feedback through IVRS. They are speaking to the patients and enquiring about diet, sanitation and others. Based on the opinions of the patients the government is giving ratings to the hospitals. Our Kurnool district achieved 2.5 overall rating out of the total 5 point rating. To enhance the rating, the doctors have to concentrate on clinical treatment while the nodal officials on diet and sanitation, explained the collector.

He said hospital nodal officials have to focus on data entry, doctors vital investigation reports and discharge data entry. He said if the data was not properly uploaded at the state and central portal then there was a chance of fall in rating. The collector suggested that the officials to specially focus on data entry. He further said that the Covid patients are free to choose the hospital according to the rating.