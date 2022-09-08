Kurnool: Collector Koteshwara Rao asks officials to serve quality food to students

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has instructed the school authorities to serve tasty and quality food to the students. Inspecting the midday meal being served at Zilla Parishad High School for Girls at Pathikonda on Wednesday, the Collector directed the officials to strictly follow the menu of Jagananna Goru Mudda without fail. The collector later went around the school premises and inspected the surroundings.

He also inspected the kitchen and ordered the cooks to maintain cleanliness in the kitchen and serve quality food to students. After inspecting the school surroundings, classrooms and kitchen, he interacted with the students.

He also enquired about the food and the items being served daily in menu. He advised the students to study well and aim to reach the higher goals.

Later the collector enquired the school headmaster whether the secretariat staff are visiting the school or not. Responding to the collector, the headmaster said no one was visiting the school.

The collector immediately enquired why the secretariat staff was not visiting. On learning that the school was not mapped with the secretariat, he immediately ordered for mapping and sent him the report.

He also asked the mandal education officer and headmaster to complete the installation of sanctioned RO plant by Monday. Pathikonda Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Mohan Da, Tahsildar Vishnu Prasad, MPDO Parthasaradhi, MEO Mastan Vali, Headmaster Sarojini were present.