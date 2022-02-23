Kurnool: Collector Koteshwara Rao promises all possible help to kin of deceased

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has assured the deceased family members that the government will stand by them in all situations. Two persons were brutally hacked to death and one was critically injured in the attack that took place at Kamavaram village in Kowthalam mandal on January 27.

The Collector along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy visited the village and spoke to the deceased family members. Later speaking to media persons, the Collector said that two persons, Shivappa and Eeranna died on the spot and Sathyappa was critically injured in the unfortunate attack. The family members of the deceased and the critically injured were assured that they will get all benefits.

The government has sanctioned Rs 8.25 lakh each to the deceased family members. In the first phase, Rs 4,12,500 was given to the deceased family members, said the collector. Apart from cash, the government would also construct a house in an extent of three cents land and a job to one of the family members.

He directed the RDO to see that the deceased family members be supplied three months ration and household materials. The RDO was also ordered to allocate five acres of land for irrigation to the victim's family members.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare department was ordered to secure details of children's education and see that they are given free of cost education up to graduation. The villagers informed the collector that they were facing acute drinking water problem and urged him to resolve it. Responding to the request, he directed the officials to sort out the issue on a war footing. Village sarpanch Vasanth Kumar urged the district collector and the SP to initiate stringent action on the accused. Adoni RDO Rama Krishna Reddy, Social Welfare DD S Pratap Suryanarayana Reddy, Tahsildar Chandrasekhar Sharma, DSP Vinod Kumar, CI Parthasarathi Reddy, Housing and other department officials were present.