Kurnool: Constitution ensures justice to all sections

Kurnool: Minister of Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath and District Collector P Ranjith Basha have said that constitution serves justice to the people of all sections.

Every citizen in the society should abide by the Constitution. Addressing the 75th Indian Constitution Day here at Kurnool on Tuesday, the Minister and Collector have stated that due to the sacrifices of several eminent personalities, India has achieved Independence. To safeguard and protect the Independence and utilise it in a proper manner, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has drafted the great Constitution. He has directed how to develop India and to prosper in developments through the Constitution.

“We are all very fortunate to remember the great personality Dr Ambedkar on this auspicious occasion. We all should get inspired by his principles and move ahead,” they said.

Further speaking they said every citizen should abide by the Constitution. In fact, the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 but it came into force from January 26, 1950.

Since then the Republic Day is being celebrated on Jaunary 26 every year. Under the leadership of Dr Ambedkar, the basic rights, duties, responsibilities, freedom, equality, economic and social justice of the citizens hase been incorporated in the Constitution.

“There may be a separate book for a specified caste and religion but the Constitution is one such book which is being followed by all irrespective of caste and creed. Remembering a great personality on the auspicious occasion is very fortunate,” they said.

Later, the Minister and Collector administered a pledge to abide by the Constitution. Prior to the meeting, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar. A rally was also taken out from the old bus stand to control room.