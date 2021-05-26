Kurnool: Construction of German sheds to be completed in 3 days

Kurnool: To meet the growing demand of Covid patients for hospital beds, German sheds are being built at the district-level hospital in Nandyal.

Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari pointed out that the district-level hospital is unable to accommodate the influx of patients. To meet the demand and extend quality treatment to patients, temporary German sheds with 50 beds strength are being constructed in the hospital premises, she said.

The Sub-Collector visited the hospital on Tuesday and inspected the ongoing construction works of German sheds. Later speaking to mediapersons, Kalpana Kumari said that there has been an increase in Covid patients at district-level hospital. The existing beds in the hospital are insufficient to accommodate the patients.

In order to accommodate more patients, it has been decided to construct temporary German sheds.

Following the orders of the State government, a temporary hospital is being constructed at the vacant space in the hospital. The works are taking place at a rapid speed. The sheds are planned to accommodate at least 50 beds. The construction staff was instructed to complete the works as per schedule.

The works are likely to be completed within a period of three days. District in-charge Collector S Rama Sunder Reddy has been monitoring the progress of works through zoom video conference, Kalpana Kumari said.

Nandyal district level government general hospital Superintendent Dr Vijay Kumar and other hospital staff accompanied the Sub-Collector.