Kurnool: CPI demands `10,000 aid to every family

Kurnool: The Communist Party of India (CPI) state executive member, N Lenin Babu demanded the central and state government to extend Rs.10,000 financial aid to every family as all families are in financial problems due to lock down. For more than 40 days almost all families across the state have stayed indoors and lost livelihood. With the demand the party leaders have staged silence protest at Nakki Ramanna Bhavan on Monday.

Addressing the gathering on occasion Lenin Babu said the rural people are starving due to lack of work since the announcement of lockdown. He demanded the government to generate work under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and distribute essential commodities free of cost that have been stacked at FCI warehouse godowns across the nation. Lenin also demanded the governments to waive farmers' loans and deposit crop loss in their bank accounts.

CPI Constituency secretary, Ranga Naidu, Sunkaiah, Radha Krishna, Nagaraju, Motor Ramudu, Nakki Srikanth, Prabhakar, Rehaman and Shiva were present.