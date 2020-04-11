Kurnool CPM secretary K Prabhakar Reddy pitches for red zone residents

Kurnool: Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary K Prabhakar Reddy said that the District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has been asked to ensure alternate arrangements to provide essential commodities to the residents in red zones.



Speaking to media here on Saturday, Prabhakar Reddy said that Old town, Budwarpeta, Ganesh Nagar, Roja Street, Prakash Nagar and Ashok Nagar besides several other areas were declared as red zones.

The people of these areas were facing huge problems due to non-availability of essential commodities, he said and added the district administration has to accord permission to sell vegetables, milk and other essential commodities for every hour or two.

He also said that several people of Bengal and Rajasthan states were also struck due to lockdown at old bus stand area. The migrant labourers from those states were confined at old bus stand area which is identified as red zone. They were starving without food, the officials need to identify and serve them, demanded Prabhakar Reddy.