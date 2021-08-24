Kurnool : Devotees offer scorpions as 'Naivedyam' to Lord in Kodumur

Kurnool : Offering harmless creatures like goats, sheep and other animals to god is a common phenomenon. But in Kodumur town of Kurnool district, the devotees offer live scorpions that can sting as 'Naivedyam' and even garland the god with the same creatures.

The residents of Kodumuru and the adjacent villages used to observe the unique festival popularly known as Tella Panduga (Scorpion festival).

The devotees with utmost devotion would offer scorpions as Naivedyam to God Sri Kondala Rayudu. They believe that their longings would be fulfilled by offering scorpions to God Sri Kondala Rayudu.

During every year on the third week of Sravana masam, people in large numbers from faraway places in the constituency will visit the temple of God Sri Kondala Rayudu, located on the hilltop and celebrate Tella Panduga with utmost devotion. This has been in practice for the past 50 years in Kodumur town in the district.

People will catch the creature with bare hands and even let it crawl on their body. They do not have any fear of sting. Surprisingly, the scorpion's sting, which is diabolic on other days, does not harm to the humans on this day.

Devotees including childless couples visit the Kondala Rayudu (Venkateswara Swamy) and seek his blessings to fulfill their desires.

Temple management committee president Manohar Reddy said that more than 10,000 devotees from across the district had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Kodumur this year.

All devotees try to catch scorpions beneath the rocks on the hills and offer a garland made of reptiles to the Lord, stated Manohar Reddy.