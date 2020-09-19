Kurnool: Doctor underlines need for fighting Covid stigma

Kurnool: A senior consultant in family medicine working at Hyderabad Apollo Hospitals, Dr Javed Syed said there was an urgent need to fight against Covid-19 stigma.



Dr Javed Syed, a resident of Kurnool, speaking to The Hans India on Friday said that people are increasingly worried about their health and the spread of the virus. Stating that three members of a family have committed suicide recently by jumping into river Godavari, Dr Syed said more number of deaths were occurred due to stigma attached to Covid-19 but these are going unnoticed and unrecorded.

Some family members, he said unable to bear the loss of near and dear ones have resorted to the extreme step also. Around 50 per cent of deaths are being reported due to stigma and fear of infection, he pointed out.

The need of hour is to put an end to the stigma, says Dr Javed Syed.

Dr Javed Syed's father Syed Mohinuddin was discharging responsibilities as joint collector of Kurnool district.

Speaking about the cause of deaths, Dr Javed said even the people, who recovered from the infection, will also face discrimination.

Dr Javed said discrimination puts an indelible impact on self-esteem and confidence. This will result in isolating them from the society and reinforce feelings of exclusion and social withdrawal and literally feel abandoned. Most important thing is that stigmatised groups may often be deprived of resources and they need to take care of themselves and their families during pandemic.

Despite taking precautions, he said if anybody gets the infection, the family should extend their total support to victim and encourage them that Covid was curable.

Dr Javed said there was no point in seeing a Covid positive person as a victim and the stigma around all these should end.

He appealed to support the stigmatised people both psychologically and financially. A kind gesture, smile and good wishes will prove beneficial to them, he assrted. As responsible citizens, please do not indulge and encourage social stigma towards the corona patients, he stated.