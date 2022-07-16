Kurnool: Dr Akbar Super Specialty Hospital conducts free eye checkup camp

Kurnool: A free eye checkup camp was organised on under the auspices of Bar Association in the premises of local court. District Judge Srinivaslu was present as the chief guest in the programme.

On the occasion, the District Judge Srinivasulu hailed Dr Akbar Saheb for organising eye camp and giving sight to thousands of people in the district. Around 350 lawyer families underwent eye screening tests in the free eye medical camp.

For this, the team of Dr Akbar Eye Hospital CEO Dr Noor Ahmed and Dr Mithun Reddy conducted the screening tests successfully. In this context, Dr Akbar Saheb was felicitated and congratulated by the District Judge and Bar Council members.

Bar Association president Mallikarjuna, secretary Gangadhara, Bar Council member Ramireddy, Dr Akbar Eye Hospital Manager Arif, Marketing Manager Nizamuddin, Aptams Asif, Aussies, Vara Prasad, Indu, Swathi and Hemanath Reddy participated.

On the occasion, eminent Ophthalmologist Akbar Saheb was honoured with an award by Andhra Pradesh Ophthalmic Association in recognition of his services.