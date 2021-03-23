Kurnool: ED raids on advocate yields 100 and some 'bajjis'

Kurnool: Here is an interesting incident where the officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a surprise check on the house of an advocate, Allah Bakash in Nandyal town on Tuesday and seized Rs 100 and some 'bajjis'. Allah Baksh of Uppari Peta was in Kadapa when the ED checks took place in his house.

The advocate expressed shock and anguish over the searches conducted at his house by officials of the Enforcement Directorate. He said, "I am an advocate, and my mother sells dosas at a street corner. I earn bread and butter for the family depending on the 'Law Nestam' being extended by the government". He further said that searches were conducted without giving any prior notice or information to him. "It is a great insult to me and my family members. What do I tell my co-advocates, if they ask, why the ED officials conducted searches in my house," he wondered? Allah Baksh said that the officials took signatures of his wife, mother and some neighbours. They have not revealed why they were taking their signatures. They have also taken away the mobile phones of his family members and said that they would be returned within a month, he said.