Kurnool: Empty chairs greet people at Holagunda tahsildar's office

Kurnool (Holagunda): The residents of surrounding villages in the Holagunda mandal tahsildar's office are facing huge problems as most of the staff not turning up for work and the office wore a deserted look. In fact, Holagunda mandal is located on the tail-end of Kurnool district and shares the border of Karnataka state. It has a 24 villages under its jurisdiction and almost all villagers used to visit the Tahsildar's office on some work on a daily basis.



The office could be seen opened by the peon or watchman as per the office timing, but, neither the Tahsildar nor the Revenue Inspector or the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) turn up the office. The villagers, particularly the farmers, who come to the office to seek official favour in the morning, would return to their villagers after waiting up to evening.

Interestingly, the peon or watchman is also not aware of the officials visiting the office. Kumar, a farmer and a resident of Holagunda village, has said the Tahsildar and other staff were not at all seen in the office. The office always wore a deserted look and greeted with vacant with tables and chairs. When the farmer tried to contact the Tahsildar Sheshu Phani over phone, he reportedly asked him to meet at his residence instead of office. Farmer Kumar urged the higher authorities to enquire about the issue and take appropriate action on the staff.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state committee member Shakir speaking to The Hans India alleged that the Holagunda Tahsildar Sheshu Phani was not at all coming to office. He always tells them that they were busy with One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. Not even once in a day, either in the morning or in the evening, the Tahsildar staff was seen in the office. The villagers within the mandal jurisdiction are forced to wait for days together to get a work done.

Shakir also alleged that the VRO of Gajjehalli village Eshwar Reddy was highly corrupt. Without taking the amount, he won't do any work. He was charging Rs 20,000 for issuing pattadar passbook. He urged the district collector to take necessary action on the highly corrupt officials.

Another MRPS leader Venkatesh alleged that the Tahsildar would be on duty for four days from Monday to Thursday. After Thursday, he would not be seen in the mandal. Venkatesh said that the Tahsildar has transferred 3.33 acres donated land to others after taking Rs 50,000. In fact, the land was donated one 50 years ago and since then the people of Dudekula community have been enjoying the land, said Venkatesh.

When The Hans India tried to contact the Holagunda Tahsildar Seshu Phani over phone, he refused to respond to the call.