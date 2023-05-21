Kurnool: Ensure quality treatment to Aarogyasri patients says Collector G Srijana

Kurnool : District Collector Dr G Srijana on Saturday instructed the management of network hospitals to ensure quality treatment to the patients admitted under the Aarogyasri scheme. She convened a meeting with the management of network hospitals and Arogya Mitras at the new lecture gallery in Kurnool medical college on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the state government has brought several revolutionary changes in the Aarogyasri scheme. In addition to the government hospitals, the government also extended the Aarogyasri scheme to private hospitals so that the patients can get quality treatment. She directed the management of 47 network hospitals and arogya mitras to ensure quality treatment to the patients without fail.

She also advised the managements to deal with patients politely besides extending the quality treatment. In case of any problems being faced by the management of hospitals and arogya mitras, the collector suggested them to bring the problematic issues to her notice.

Around 2,300 patients infected by Tuberculosis (TB) were undergoing treatment in government general hospital, she said and appealed to Akshya Mitra (TB Mukth Bharati) to supply nutritious food to patients. She also asked the 47 network hospitals to supply the nutritious food kits for a period of six months.

Aarogyasri coordinator Dr Raghu, Additional District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Bhaskar, DCHS Dr Ramji Naik, the managements of Network hospitals and Arogya Mitras participated in the meeting.