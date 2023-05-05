Kurnool: Ensure quality treatment to patients says health Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool : Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini on Thursday directed the doctors to provide quality treatment to patients coming from various places to the hospitals. The minister along with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy inspected the causality, newborn babies and maternity wards in the Kurnool government general hospital on Thursday. While inspecting the wards, she enquired the patients about the treatment being extended to them.

She also asked the doctors to extend quality treatment and give necessary medicines without any delay. While inspecting the maternity ward, she spoke to the pregnant woman and asked about the treatment being given to them. She also suggested the doctors to conduct the health tests to newborn babies. The health minister also visited the state cancer centre and inspected the ongoing construction works.

The health and finance ministers said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to the health sector besides paying special attention to the cancer treatment. She directed the officials to take all steps for the early completion of State-level cancer institute. The cancer hospital is being constructed in Kurnool district at a cost of Rs 120 crores which is the one of its kind in the state. The cancer centre is being constructed with the funds of the Central and state government.

The minister also said that tenders would be invited for procuring the latest equipment for treating the cancer patients. The ministers also ordered the managing director of APMSIDC to procure the equipment at the earliest.

The ministers also inaugurated the new diagnostic block which was constructed at a cost of Rs 12.90 crore. Within a span of three months, the diagnostic centre would start functioning. The hospitals across the state have been developed at a cost of Rs 3,820 crores under Nadu-Nedu programme. As part of it, the Kurnool government general hospital is being developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore and another Rs 8,500 crore is being spent for setting up of 17 medical colleges, the ministers said.

The ministers also inaugurated the women’s undergraduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) hostel which was constructed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore. Prior to visiting Kurnool and participating at the inaugural programme, the ministers visited Nandyal and inspected the ongoing construction works of the medical college. They also inspected the Nandyal government general hospital. Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, doctors and others were also present.