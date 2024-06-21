Kurnool: Free eyeglasses distributed to scribes

Kurnool: District Revenue Officer Madhusudan Rao distributed eyeglasses free of cost to journalists, revenue and police personnel at the Collectorate here on Thursday. Photo video journalists association district president Meesala Ramaswami was also present at the programme, which was organised under the guidance of eminent doctors Dr Shankar Sharma, Dr KV Subbareddy and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRO assured to strive to solve the problems of journalists from time to time. Dr KV Subba

Reddy said that he has been doing service-oriented programme for the past several years.

Information & Public Relations department officer Diwakar, programme organiser KG Gangadhar Reddy and others were present.