Kurnool: Friends Group praised for organising blood donation

Kurnool: Noted industrialist Gali Maddilety Reddy has said that several road accident victims and others are losing lives due to non-availability of blood groups and components.

He urged people to donate blood and save the lives of people, who are in dire need of blood. Participating as chief guest at the mega blood donation camp organised by the Friends Blood Group members at Banaganapalle College grounds on Sunday, he congratulated the Friends Blood Group members for coming forward to organise a blood donation camp.

Hundreds of donors have come forward to donate blood in the camp. He said till date around 500 people have donated blood. The donated blood was handed over to Vijaya Blood Bank at Nandyal, the industrialist said. He further said most deaths have been reported due to non-availability of blood. Particularly, the road accident victims have lost their lives just because of the blood, he pointed out. If enough blood is available, then several lives could be saved.

He lauded the members of Friends Blood Group for their novel initiative taken to organise such a mega blood donation camp. He assured to extend all his cooperation for the same.

Thai Boxing state president BC Indiramma also participated and encouraged the members.