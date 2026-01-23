Kurnool GGH doctors remove rare tumour

Varikuntla Kurnool: Ina remarkable medical achievement, the Endocrinology Department of Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) successfully performed a rare tumour removal surgery on a woman who had been suffering from severe body pain and muscle weakness for the past six years.

Hospital Additional DME and Superintendent Dr K Venkateshwarlu told The Hans India that the patient, Mangali Tulasi from H Siddapuram village in Anantapur district, had become bedridden despite undergoing treatment at multiple hospitals without any relief.

Dr Venkateshwarlu stated that after the patient was admitted to Kurnool GGH on October 24, 2025, doctors conducted detailed clinical evaluation and comprehensive medical investigations.

The team diagnosed her with a rare condition called “tumour-induced osteomalacia,” a disorder that weakens bones and muscles due to abnormal phosphate loss triggered by a tumour.

To precisely locate the source of the illness, the hospital used an advanced Gallium-68 DOTATATE PET scan, which identified a tumour in the presacral region.

Highlighting the hospital’s multidisciplinary approach, Dr Venkateshwarlu said the Endocrinology and Surgical Oncology departments worked in close coordination to plan and deliver expert treatment.

The tumour was successfully removed through surgery on November 10, 2025, and the patient showed significant recovery within just 24 hours, with key blood parameters returning to normal levels, indicating a positive response and reversal of the long-standing metabolic imbalance.

Within a week of the procedure, Mangali Tulasi regained the ability to walk independently and perform daily activities on her own, marking a dramatic turnaround after years of disability.

Dr Venkateshwarlu said the case stands as proof that government hospitals are also capable of providing advanced care and delivering successful outcomes even in rare and complex diseases, supported by expert specialists and modern diagnostic facilities.

He congratulated the treating teams and noted that CSRMO Dr Padmaja, Dr Venkataramana, Endocrinology HOD Dr Srinivasulu, Surgical Oncologist Dr Chaitanya, Dr Bisanna, and others were present.