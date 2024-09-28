Kurnool: Ghadiyaram Asupatri crying for attention

Kurnool: Prior to the construction of Kurnool Government General Hospital in 1956, ‘Ghadiyaram Asupatri’ in old Kurnool was the only one that was catering the health needs of the people. British rulers had constructed this hospital in 1850s.

About 50 to 60 per cent of deliveries, according to the then population of Kurnool, were conducted in this hospital. Another interesting factor is that patients from nearby villages would throng the hospital, after travelling in bullock carts, for medical checkups and deliveries.

The hospital has a track record of serving patients for more than 171 years. In due course of time, since the general hospital has been constructed and brought into service, the Ghadiyaram Asupatri lost its sheen. There are no regular doctors, no nursing staff and other official staff. In one word, the hospital is totally in neglected state.

Almost all the posts in the three divisions of Allopathy, mother and child besides maternity are vacant. The authorities concerned are least bothered to fill up the posts and restore the lost glory of the hospital.

Most of the residents dwelling at Khanderi Veedhi, Khalla Veedhi, Bandi Metta, Chathri Bagh, Pula Bazar, Khadak Pura, Yerravalli Birju and others living in the hospital surroundings belongs to middle class and below poverty line and mostly depend on the hospital for medication. CPM leader SMD Shareef speaking to The Hans India said the recent rains have flooded the hospital, which was submerged in knee deep sewage water as there is no proper drainage system. Patients are suffering with foul smell and mosquitoes.

Shareef further said Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath has visited the hospital and studied the prevailing pathetic situations. He assured to provide all amenities. But even after three months, no initiative was taken, he lamented. The CPM leader demanded the officials concerned to take up recruitment of doctors, nurses and other office staff to the hospital.