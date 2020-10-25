Kurnool: Goddess blesses devotees in Maha Gouri Alankaram

Kurnool: As part of Navaratri Utsavams at Srisailam temple, Ayudha Puja, Kumari Puja, Maha Gouri Alankaram and Nandi Vahana Seva was organised on Saturday.

Kumari Puja was an important event organised during the Navaratri Utsavams. The girls under the age group of 2 to 10 years would be offered prayers after presenting them with flowers, fruits and new clothes. Ayudha Puja was also performed to mark the Durga Ashtami. Special puja was performed at the engineering division of the temple, said the temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao.

At the Navaratri Utsavams, Amma varu was decorated as Maha Gouri on the eighth day and offered prayers. It is said that Maha Gouri is a very pleasant form of Nava Durga. With praying of Maha Gouri, all sins will perish, and the problems would vanish, stated K S Rama Rao.

The Swamy Amma varlu after decorating in a special manner would be seated on the Nandi Vahana and offered prayers.