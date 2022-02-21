Kurnool: Government urged to announce Adoni as district to ensure development

Kurnool: Demand to make Adoni as a district is growing with each passing day. The leaders of various organisations like Adoni Sadhana Samiti, Rayalaseema Parirakshna Samiti, Rayalaseema Praja Sangala Ikya Vedika and Rayalaseema Coordination Committee are staging protests, taking out rallies and organising meetings across the division.

They point out that the Adoni division stresses to a distance of 50 kilometres. More than 60 per cent of migrations take place from this division. Several industries including handloom, cotton and others have been closed in the division.

Despite availability of abundant water resources, unfortunately no new projects were set up. The division is lagging far behind in developments. "If it is made into a district then developments would take place," they contended. The leaders of various associations demanded that Adoni be made a district and also district headquarters and the four constituencies Mantralayam, Alur, Pathikonda and Yemmiganaur should be included in the district.

They warned that people from the above constituencies will stop paying taxes if the government failed to announce Adoni as a district by February 25. The Rayalaseema Coordination Committee (RCC) general secretary Raju said that Adoni is 150 kilometres away from Kurnool district headquarters. It is very difficult to travel such a long distance in case of any emergency.

If Adoni is made a district then the people of adjacent constituencies can easily avail the government services and it will also pave the way for all-round development of all the Assembly constituencies. He further asked if the State government can make three capitals in the State, why it cannot make three districts from the current Kurnool district. Adoni Zilla Sadana Samithi member Kodada came down heavily on the ruling party leaders.

He alleged that due to the failure of the leaders 4 tmcft of water allocation from RDS was also stopped by the KRMB, it is very unfortunate. It is nothing but the inability of the ruling party leaders. If Adoni has to develop on all fronts then making it a district is the only solution, he said. BJP leader and former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy opposed the merger of Nandikotkur in Nandyal district.

He said Nandikotkur is hardly 20 to 25 kilometres away from Kurnool. If it is merged in Nandyal, then the people have to travel a minimum distance of 60 kilometres to reach the district headquarters. He demanded the Jagan government to continue Nandikotkur in Kurnool rather than merging it in Nandyal.