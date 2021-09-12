Kurnool: Gudur tense after police lathi-charge

Kurnool: After offering prayers toLord Ganesh for three days, the idols were taken for immersion at several villages in Kurnool district on Sunday. While taking procession, tense situation prevailed at Gudur and police are forced to lathi charge. According to information, the police have earlier strictly ordered not to play DJ music. But the people of Gudur while taking the idols for immersion have played DJ music.

Though police appealed to stop playing the music, people did not heed to them. The cops immediately seized the music system and were about to shift the violators to the police station. But the people, in large numbers, obstructed the police and picked up an argument.

The police after a while of convincing have lost their temper and resorted to mild lathi charge. For some time, a tense like situation prevailed at Gudur. Later the situation was brought under control and the immersion of idols passed off peacefully.

Except Gudur, the immersion of Ganesh idols in Yemmiganur, Dhone, Atmakur, Nandyal. Adoni, Pathikonda and some other places in the district has passed off peacefully without any untoward incidents. The people of these areas have played traditional music like drums and other instruments while at the procession.