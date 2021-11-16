Kurnool: Incident-free polling in Bethamcherla, Nandikotkur

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteswara Rao said that the polling to Bethamcherla and Nandikotkur municipalities was concluded in a peaceful manner.

Addressing media persons on Monday, the Collector said that polling to 20 wards in Bethamcherla municipality and 10th ward at Nandikotkur municipality was conducted.

The polling was conducted in 41 polling counters (40 at Bethamcherla and one at Nandikotkur). A total of 22,615 voters of the cumulative 30,999 have exercised their franchise.

The voting process started at 7 am and completed by 5 pm. The polling percentage was registered at 72.95, stated the district collector. Briefing on Bethamcherla municipality, the Collector said polling was conducted to 20 wards. A total of 21,835 voters out of 30,012 have exercised their franchise. Poll percentage at Bethamcherla was registered at 72.75 per cent.

Similarly, polling was also conducted to 10th ward at Nandikotkur municipality. As many as 780 voters out of 987 have cast their votes and registered 79.03 percentage of polling, stated the collector.

He further said that necessary arrangements were also made for the counting of votes on November 17 and the counting will start by 8 am. The collector and the election authority P Koteshwara Rao accompanied by the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation D K Balaji, Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, DRO Pullaiah have monitored the voting process through web casting from command control room.

The collector along with Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy inspected the polling process at Bethamcherla.

The Collector thanked the representatives of parties, officials and others for extending their cooperation to complete the poling without witnessing any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile the election general observer Hari Jawahar Lal along with Joint Collector M V K Srinivasulu visited Bethamcherla and inspected the voting process. After inspecting for a while, he also spoke to the staff and enquired about the poll percentage. He also enquired about the problems, if any, the staff is facing.