Kurnool : Man commits suicide over fear of Coronavirus

Kurnool : A man fearing that his blood samples would yeield positive result has committed suicide by jumping into a dilapidated farm well. Though the incident has taken place two days ago at Atmakur Town has come to fore on Sunday evening due to surfacing of dead body. Some locals after noticing the body have brought to the notice of Atmakur police.

According to Ramana writer of Atmakur police station, one Md Shafiullah (45) resident of Atmakur had gone missing since July 23. Based on the statement of the family members a missing was filed. While the case is under investigation some locals have informed that they have detected a dead body floating at a dilapidated farm well adjacent to government degree college.

The body was retrieved and shifted to Atmakur government hospital for conducting autopsy. According to family members three days ago the deceased was given blood samples for testing corona virus. Fearing his results would yield positive results he might have committed suicide.

Moreover the deceased was also suffering with some health problems, according to family members statement, said the writer, Ramana.

Surprisingly the report of Shafiullah has yielded negative result. However, we have file a case and took up investigation. The deceased was survived with wide and two children.