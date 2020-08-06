Kurnool: Mangampet waterfalls turn a magnet for tourists

Kurnool: The waterfalls of Mangampeta Gundam and Mallikarjuna Lokki Gundam in Banaganapalle constituency in the district have become a major tourist spot.During every rainy season, the flood water from the surrounding villages reach the rocky mountains and falls beneath from a height of 50 feet. To reach the spot and view the spectacular scenery of Mangampeta waterfalls, one has to travel 90 km from Kurnool district headquarters.



On the way to Gooty from Banaganapalle, one has to take a diversion from Krishna Giri to reach Mangampeta. After rainy season, the water fall dries up.

Due to incessant rains for the last four days in the upstream areas of Banaganapalle and Owk mandals, the flood water continues to flow through the mountains. The people of surrounding villages and from far away places come to enjoy the waterfall at Mangampeta. A tourist, Madhu, an advocate by profession, of Chennampalle village in Pathikonda constituency told The Hans India that the waterfalls of Mangampeta is no less than famed Niagara. Though there is no proper road facility to reach the spot, people however reach here during every rainy season and enjoy scene. "The waterfalls of Mangampeta need to be popularised to the world. We used to visit the waterfall with friends and family members during every rainy season. We may not be able to go Talakona waterfall but for us, this is Talakona and Niagara," said Madhu.

Another tourist Katreddy Mallikarjuna Reddy said that the waterfall is located at some distance of Yaganti temple. The pilgrims that visit the temple used to enjoy the waterfall. If it is developed as a tourist spot then there was every chance of attracting huge number of tourist every year.