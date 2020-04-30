Kurnool: Migrant labour heave a sigh of relief

Kurnool: The stranded migrant labours from the district in Guntur due to lockdown have finally reached their destinations after a period of 33 days on Wednesday.



Most of the migrant labourers from Pathikonda, Alur, Yamminganur, Adoni, Mantralayam and Kodumur Assembly constituencies have migrated to Guntur district in search of livelihood in the month of January and February.

Almost all the migrated labourers have been engaged in chilly fields at Pedakurapadu, Krosuru, Achampeta, Bellamkonda, Mallayapalem and Pathipadu mandals of Guntur and Prakasam districts.

Before they could return to their places, lockdown was announced by the Central government and all the labourers were stranded since March 28. Prior to lockdown, the labourers have approached the district officials and people representatives to accord permission so that they can reach their villages. But their every effort has gone in vain and was forced to stay in the shelter homes arranged by the district administration.

Unable to see the plight of migrant labour, the CPI state general secretary K Rama Krishna approached the High Court seeking a decision in favour of them.

The High Court pursuing the case has issued orders on the humanitarian ground that the migrant labourers should be sent to their native places.

Following directions from AP High Court, the government has arranged nearly 100 RTC buses for transporting the stranded labourers from Guntur.

All the labours have safely reached to their villages on Wednesday. As soon as they arrived at their native places, they were first sent to quarantine centres and conducted medical tests to confirm their health condition.

A migrant labour Urukundappa, a native in Pathikonda mandal, said they have suffered a lot during the lockdown period as their contractor left them without meeting their needs.

"Thanks to god that we have now reached our home safely. We can stay in quarantine without any problem as it is nearer to our village," he added.

"We can never forget this lockdown as it has shaken our confidence. There is no place on the earth likes our home", Naveen, another labour from Pathikonda said.