Kurnool: Minister Gummanur Jayaram asks ZPTCs to resolve drinking water woes in villages

Kurnool: Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram said that Rs 5 lakh will be allocated to every ZPTC member to resolve the drinking water problems in the villages. Participating in the general body meeting chaired by Zilla Parishad Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy at Zilla Parishad meeting hall here on Wednesday, the minister said that several issues including drinking water supply in rural areas, groundwater resources, house constructions and animal husbandry have been discussed in the meeting.

The Minister said that he will see that the ZPTCs and MPPs get their due identity after taking the issue to the notice of Chief Minister. He said the bills pertaining to supply of drinking water through water tankers have been pending for last three years. He ordered the officials of Rural Water Scheme (RWS) to follow up the proposals sent to the government and see that they are cleared.

He also directed the officials to immediately respond to the issues raised by the MLAs, ZPTCs and MPPs regarding drinking water and others.

He further said the government was giving a big boost to farmers and ensuring all benefits to them. He said the government included Valmikis in the Schedule Tribe (ST) list to uplift them educationally and financially.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy said to mitigate the drinking water problems in summer season, Rs 5 lakh are being sanctioned to every ZPTC member. He said 44 works worth Rs 1.94 crore proposed by the ZPTC were also sanctioned.

Nandyal District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that the officials should address the issues raised by MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs and MPP members. He also ordered the officials to submit proposals regarding the pending works to the government. The land and survey assistant director have been ordered to fix the boundaries of Nagula Cheruvu in Sirivella mandal.

He further said 25 per cent pending bills of Jagananna colonies and the works completed through Gadapa Gadapa ku Mana Prabhutvam would be cleared. The ITDA project director was ordered to start the works of drinking water supply, electrification and roads at Janala Gudem, Pedda Gummadapuram Siva Puram, Yerra Kunta, once they are sanctioned by the government. MLAs, ZPTCs and MPPs participated in the meeting.