Kurnool: Nara Lokesh lambasts YSRCP government for ignoring farmers' welfare

Kurnool : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that Rythu Bharosa Kendras were totally bogus.

Not even a single farmer in the State has received any kind of benefit from these centres. He made these comments while interacting with the farmers at Machapuram village in Yemmiganur on Friday. Lokesh said that the farming community has been badly hit due to the policies adopted by the YSRCP government. He said the Chief Minister is least bothered to address the farmers' woes.

Lokesh described Jagan Mohan Reddy as a holiday Chief Minister as he declared crop holiday, power holiday and aqua holiday.

Coming down severely at the government, he said the State Cabinet never discussed the issued faced by the farmers. Several farmers have committed suicides on incurring huge debts. The crops cultivated did not have good yields as spurious seeds were distributed. Subsequently, the farmers could not repay the debts. Unable to repay the debts, several farmers have committed suicides.

The Chief Minister has promised to pay Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased farmers, but no compensation was paid so far.

The TDP leader was moved on learning about the death of Dalit woman farmer Rangamma and immediately announced a financial help of Rs 1 lakh. He said an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be sanctioned to the family once the TDP returns to power in the State.

Lokesh also lambasted the State government for totally ignoring drip irrigation which is beneficial to farmers. The government also failed to take measures to help cotton farmers who suffered losses.

The TDP leader pointed out that during the TDP regime, farmers' loans up to Rs 50,000 were waived and seeds and fertilisers were provided on subsidy.

Lokesh after completing his Yuva Galam padayatra in Mantralayam has entered Yemmiganur. The constituency in-charge BV Jaya Nageshwara Reddy, other TDP leaders and activists extended a grand welcome to Lokesh.

While continuing his padayatra in Ibrahimpur, Lokesh met the chilli farmers and enquired about the situations being faced by them. The farmers incurred huge losses due to the recent untimely rains. They alleged that neither the officials nor any political leaders have visited their fields to assess the damage.

They urged Lokesh to help them overcome the crisis. Responding to their plea, Lokesh assured to extend all possible assistance to them.