Kurnool: Nara Lokesh vows High Court bench in Kurnool

Kurnool : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh assured to set up High Court bench here at Kurnool as and when the party forms the government in the state. He said he is not Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who he said, gave false assurance to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Reiterating the assurance to set up High Court bench here, Lokesh said the TDP is committed to fulfill the promises made to the people. He made this promise to the advocates at district court during his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday.

Lokesh speaking to the advocates who met and asked him to set up High Court in Kurnool, said that he may not speak about High Court but setting up of High Court bench is sure. “YSRCP leaders have no clear stand. Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy says that the High Court would be set up at Visakhapatnam while the YSRCP government files an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the High Court would be in Amaravati,” he said.

The TDP leader alleged that the Chief Minister had shifted the Judicial Academy to Guntur which was proposed to be set up at Kurnool. For the last four years, Jagan Mohan Reddy has been deceiving the people of Rayalaseema by saying that the High Court would be set up at Kurnool and it would be named as the judicial capital. He assured the advocates that High Court bench would be set up soon after the TDP comes to power.

Lokesh became serious at some advocates that tried to thwart his padayatra. Giving them a strong counter, he suggested that they stage a protest in front of Jagan’s residence as he promised the High Court to Kurnool. He also alleged that the police personnel who should take the troublemakers into custody remained mute spectators.

The TDP leader had a face-to-face interaction with the representatives of Arya Vysya community at Chinna Ammavari Sala.

He said roaster points were followed while filling up the 1998 DSC teacher posts as a result of which the SC, STs were meted out a great injustice. He assured the community leaders to restore and resolve all the problems being faced under the YSRCP government.

Several residents of Sriram Nagar urged him to build a a protection wall to Sudda Vanka Vagu after the TDP government came to power.

Lokesh has also promised the residents of 50th ward to solve all their civic problems. Similarly, the residents and labourers at Bandi Metta, Gadiyaram Hospital, Konda Reddy Buruju, Pula Bazar, One Town police station and Joharapuram met Lokesh and poured out their woes. He asked them to wait for one more year after which the TDP would certainly form the government and solve their problems.