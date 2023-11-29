Kurnool: New sub-stations will ensure quality power supply

Kurnool/Nandyal: The State government with an aim to supply uninterrupted and quality power to every village is setting up power sub-stations at a cost of Rs 148 crore, said Kurnool Collector Dr G Srijana here on Tuesday.



She was speaking after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually laid foundation stones for the electricity sub-stations from his office in Tadepalli.

The State government is constructing power sub-stations at villages with an aim to supply uninterrupted power to households and industries, she pointed out.

Among the new sub-stations, a sub-station is coming up at Banavasi in Yemmiganur constituency. The 220/132/33 KV substation and electric lines would be constructed in an extent of 12 acres at a cost of Rs 148 crore. This sub-station would cater to the power supply requirements for irrigation, industries and domestic connections. The Collector said that with the construction of the sub-station, neighbouring areas like Yemmiganur, Adoni, Alur, Pathikonda and Mantralayam will witness rapid development, added the collector.

Yemmiganur MLA Yerrakota Chenna Keshava Reddy said that due to lack of 220 KV sub-station in Yemmiganur, the residents of this area were suffering with low voltage problem.

He thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning 220/132/33 KV substation to Banavasi. In a similar manner, Nandyal District collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon also participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for sub-stations.

A 220/132/33 KV power sub-station was proposed to be constructed at Koreapoluru village in Gadivemula mandal in Nandyal district. Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy also participated at the virtual foundation laying ceremony at Mutyalapadu village in Chagalamarri mandal.