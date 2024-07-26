Kurnool: No action yet on illegal land mutations

Kurnool: The recent incident where district Sub-Registrar Praveen allegedly registered Wakf Board land ‘Budankhan Masjid, measuring nearly 13 acres located in survey number 154 at Joharapuram village to a realtor, shows the high-level corruption going in Kurnool Sub-Registrar office. It is learnt that he took nearly Rs one crore from the realtor. The realtor in turn has converted the land into plots and sold to people. Again, for registering theplots on the purchasers’ name, the Sub-Registrar is learnt to be demanding Rs3 lakh to Rs5 lakh for each plot.

In fact,Wakf land Budankhan Masjid’was registered under prohibited land. When the land belongs to Wakf Board and prohibited, how could the Sub-Registrar register it to a realtor. Another interesting factor is despite the issue became hot topic in the district, the district registrar and the DIG of Stamps and Registrations remained as silent spectators without taking any action in this regard. When The Hans India asked Sub-Registrar Praveen as to how he could register Wakf Board land, which is in prohibited lands list, to others, the latter didn’t answer. Instead, he pleaded the reporter not to publish the report, else he would lose the job. It is learnt that Praveen is making rounds to the Collector office to rectify his mistake.

The Hans India enquired the issue with Kalyani, DIG of Stamps and Registrations. She said the issue is under probe and action will be initiated once the probe is over. No one will be spared, she added. It should be noted here that no action was taken on the persons involved though the issue happened several days ago.