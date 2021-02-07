Kurnool: Nominations rejected candidates stage dharna, seek justice

Kurnool: Nine sarpanch aspirants, whose nomination papers were rejected by the election officer, staged a dharna in front of the polling station at Ramapuram village in Owk mandal on Saturday.

According to information, Ramapuram village sarpanch post was declared to Scheduled Caste (SC) General category. As many as 11 aspirants have filed nomination to the post.

Of the 11 aspirants, 9 have filed their nominations on behalf of TDP and Jana Sena parties and the remaining two candidates from the ruling party. All aspirants have submitted necessary documents along with the nomination papers.

However, the election officers rejected the nomination papers of 9 sarpanch aspirants that belong to TDP and JSP. The aspirants on learning about it, reached the poling centre and staged a dharna demanding to let them know the grounds of rejection. But none of the election officers have turned up to address the issue.

Sudershan, one among the nine aspirants, whose nomination rejected, speaking to media persons has alleged that the election officers are totally biased towards the ruling party. "I have filed every document as suggested by the officials. Even the officials also said no lapses are detected with the nomination papers.

But they have rejected the nomination papers. When we came to seek clarification on what ground the nomination was rejected, the polling station was locked. None of the officials have come to the polling station to address the issue."

He alleged the election officials were totally behaving like the agents of ruling party and sought justice to them.