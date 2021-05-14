Kurnool: PETs demand government to announce financial support

Kurnool: AP Private Schools Physical Education Teachers Association state secretary Avinash Shetty on Thursday demanded the government to announce special financial assistance to PETs. He said the PETs across the state were leading miserable life as they are kept aside by the school managements. If the government did not help them at this crucial period, then several PETs would be forced to commit suicide, stated Avinash Shetty.

Speaking to The Hans India, Avinash said the state committee has given a call to observe a protest wearing black ribbons by staying in their homes. Following the call, the private physical education teachers across the district have observed the protest on Thursday. Avinash said that since the lockdown announced last year, the PETs working at private schools were kept idle and the management were not even paying salaries. As a result, almost all PETs were leading miserable lives, stated Avinash Shetty.

He said though schools have been reopened four-five months ago but again closed due to rise in Covid cases. Once again the teachers are thrown out of the schools. Due to financial crunch, the PETs were unable to feed their families. He said in Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government, in view of the existing situation, has given Rs 5,000 cash besides 25 kilograms of rice and other essential commodities to the PETs.

He demanded the Andhra Pradesh government to announce a similar special financial assistance to the PETs. PETs association state president Datta Rao, district president Chinna Sunkanna, Pullaiah, Nagaraju, Eshwar Naidu and others participated in the home stay protest.