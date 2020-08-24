Kurnool: PETs demands stringent action on sports officials

Kurnool: District Private Schools Physical Education Teachers Association (PETA) president Chinna Sunkaiah said though the YSRCP government has sanctioned Rs 23 lakh to sports persons, due to negligence of District Sports Authority officials, the sanctioned amount was returned. He urged the government to redeposit the amount sanctioned to the sports persons.



He also demanded the government to initiate stringent action on those officials who are negligent in discharging duties efficiently in the department. With this demand, the members of PETA and other sports related persons staged a protest in front of District Sports Authority Stadium on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Sunkaiah said that the YSRCP government has assured to encourage the athletes by extending all financial benefits.

The athletes winning medal, first place, at the national games would be given a prize amount of Rs 1.25 lakh, second prize winners Rs 75,000 and the third prize winner would be given Rs 50,000.

As assured the YSR government has sanctioned Rs 23,26,459 in the name of district sports authority in October last year to 109 athletes across the district. With the negligence of district sports authority officials, the sanctioned amount was returned to government account instead of disbursed among the athletes, said Sunkaiah.

He further said that one Ashok Kumar, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Kurnool town, has participated in international games held in China in 2019. He won the gold medal in Sepak Takraw event. Several other athletes have also participated and won medals. All athletes were waiting for financial assistance from the government, he said and urged the government to sanction the amount and extend the financial assistance to athletes on the eve of Sports Day on August 29.

The organisation leaders have also demanded the government authorities to initiate stringent action on the officials of district sports authority.