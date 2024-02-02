Kurnool police seizes massive gold and cash worth 4.59 crore

The vehicle inspections by the Kurnool police in Veldurthi circle have resulted in the seizure of a massive amount of gold, silver, and cash, worth a total of Rs. 4

59 crore. The seizure was made without any accompanying documents. The Veldurthi Circle Police and the Special Branch Police, who were involved in these inspections, were specially congratulated by District SP Mr. G. Krishnakanth IPUS.

During the inspections, NL 01 M 2506 Suresh Swami Ayyappa, who was traveling from Hyderabad to Coimbatore, was intercepted at the Toll Plaza on National Highway 44 in Amakadoo Village, Krishnagiri Mandal. Gold, silver, and a large sum of cash were seized from Private Sleeper AC Travels Bus at 4 Guri.

Detailed information of the seized items and the individuals involved is as follows:

1) Amar Pratap Power, son of Pratap, aged 25, from Nashyao Street, Nandyala Town, was found in possession of Rs. 1 crore 20 lakh 80 thousand cash.

2) Venkatesh Rahul, son of Venkatesh, from Savitri Nagar, Coimbatore Town, Tamil Nadu, was found in possession of 3 kg 195 grams of gold and Rs. 19 lakhs 23 thousand 5 hundred in cash.

3) Senthil Kumar, son of Venkataramana, from Coimbatore Town, Tamil Nadu, was found in possession of 44 lakhs 50 thousand in cash and 1 kg 37 grams of gold.

4) Sabari Rajan, son of Sarvanand, from Salem Town, Tamil Nadu, was found in possession of 5 kg of silver biscuits.

In total, 5 kg of silver biscuits, 4 kg 232 grams of gold, and Rs. 1 crore 84 lakh 53 thousand 500 cash were seized without any accompanying documents.

The total value of the seized gold, silver, and cash amounts to Rs. 4 crores 59 lakhs 8 thousand 3 hundreds. The Income Tax Department of Vijayawada has been requested to write a letter to the involved individuals, instructing them to create a panchanama in the presence of panchayat members and provide sufficient evidence for the seized items.

Veldurthi CI Suresh Kumar Reddy, Veldurthi SCI P Chandrasekhar Reddy, Krishnagiri SSI M Chandrasekhar Reddy, Veldurthi Special Branch Head Constable Khaja Hussain, and other police personnel were involved in these vehicle inspections.