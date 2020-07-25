Kurnool: Resume full cotton purchase operations, demand farmers

Kurnool: Demanding resumption of full fledged cotton purchase operations, the farmers in the district staged a dharna in front of Tekke market yard in Nandyal on Friday. After the protest, the farmers also blocked a road for a while that has resulted in stranding of vehicles on both sides of the road causing inconvenience to commuters and public.

Addressing the gathering, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam (AIKS) division secretary Pulla Narasimhulu demanded the officials to immediately resume cotton purchasing operations without any restrictions.

He said the farmers from nook and corner of Kurnool and Kadapa districts were coming with their produce to the market. But the market officials after purchasing less quantity are closing the counters citing the time is over in app, he said.

The division secretary said that the officials were saying that the government has closed the app with which purchasing further quantity of cotton is not possible. The farmers after travelling hundreds of kilometres and bearing huge expenses are coming to the markets, said Narasimhulu.

Imagine the situation of the farmers if the produce was not purchased, he said and appealed to officials to immediately resume counters to purchase the produce of all farmers. He also demanded to arrange a drinking water facility beside meals at the centres.

He also urged the officials to extend the app period for purchasing cotton of farmers as more produce is likely to come in coming days. Farmers, Subbarayudu, Dubbanna, Shyam, Rakesh Reddy and others participated in the protest and road blockade.