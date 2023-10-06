Kurnool: RU students allege no food for two days

Kurnool: The students of Rayalaseema University were left to their fate, who are starving for the past two days due to the seizure of LPG cylinders in the hostel. The incident came to light when the students staged protest in the University premises on Thursday.

According to information, around 500 students were pursuing education, Post-Graduation and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) besides other allied courses and staying in the hostel.

The students of Tungabhadra and Sangameshwara hostels will have breakfast, lunch and dinner in the hostel and later attend classes. On Wednesday night, food was not served to the hostellers, allegedly due to seizure of LPG cylinders. The warden, who looks after cooking and kitchen works, managed to get a cylinder from girls’ hostel and prepared food for that night.

But same situation was repeated on Thursday morning. The students had to attend classes without breakfast. Sources said that the warden had informed about gas cylinders’ seizure to the authorities concerned and also informed the gas agency. But delivery of the cylinders was delayed on Thursday morning as the gas agency received the message a bit late.

When The Hans India spoke to University Vice-Chancellor A Ananda Rao, he asserted that the problem was resolved in time and as of now, there is no problem as there are adequate number of cylinders in the hostel. Only breakfast was not served on Thursday morning due to delay in receiving gas cylinders, he added. The V-C further explained that a committee was formed to probe the issue and action would be initiated on the persons responsible after the report is received.