Kurnool: Sanitation workers face problems due to lack of masks, gloves

Kurnool: Sanitation workers in city and also in rural areas in the district have been facing health and other problems due to lack of masks and gloves.



The workers at most of the villages across the district are cleaning the drains, roads and other areas with bare hands by covering their mouths with sarees. In the wake of the deadly coronavirus, the district administration has strictly ordered the people to cover faces with masks and hands with gloves.

Several voluntary organisations have come forward to supply masks and sanitizers to the personnel of police department. Though more than 10 days were passed after lockdown coming into force, the sanitation workers at the villagers were not supplied the masks and gloves.

The workers at Panchalingala village were seen cleaning the drains with bare hands. They said to The Hans India that the masks or gloves were not supplied by the officials. When asked, Panchayat Secretary, Basheerun Shaik said the government has not supplied the masks or gloves.

Recently the District Collector in a statement had stated that they are taking steps to provide masks and gloves to all sanitation workers across the district. But the ground report was quite different to what the government officials are saying. The villagers are urging the officials to spray hypo chemical and fagging every alternate day.